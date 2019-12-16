Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 119 – Sonny Bill Williams Is Samoan And The Odd Couple Of Coaching

In this episode we look at news that Sonny Bill Williams wants to turn out for the Samoan Rugby League team next year. We look at the odd couple of coaching, Matthew Elliott and Shane Flanagan, we talk about a few things happening in the news, and then we look at some suggestions from the NRL web site that would be absolutely terrible if they were adopted from the NHL and NFL.

