Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 111 – Paul McGregor Wants To Forget 2019, A Semi, Gold Coast Hookers And A Possible Amputee

Nov 23, 2019 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we talk about Paul McGregor starts 2020 with post amnesia about anything that happens with his club prior to November 2019.

We chat about the return of Semi Radradra, the availability of the hookers at the Gold Coast Titans, Maika Sivo and his non-existent amputation, players salaries being made public, player movement and much, much more!

What did you think we had been talking about you WEIRDO!

