Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 108 – The Postmortem To The Great Britain Rugby League Lions 2019 Invisibles Tour

Nov 17, 2019 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we look at the Papua New Guinea win over Great Britain, a tour which League Freak has dubbed “The Invisibles” for the fact they did not win a single game.

Should they sack Wayne Bennett? Would it make a difference? 

The boys then talk about British Rugby league overall and the direction it is heading in.

