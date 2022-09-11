Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep441 – Storm, GONE! Roosters, GONE! Golden Point And An Absolute War!

Sep 11, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Freaky gives his thoughts on the Canberra Raiders impressive win over the Melbourne Storm, ending the Storms season. The North Queensland Cowboys golden point win over the Cronulla Sharks. Then he chats about the absolute war which saw the South Sydney Rabbitohs bludgeon the Sydney Roosters to finish their season.
He then has a chat about talking big leading into finals games and the a little look towards next weekends matches!
