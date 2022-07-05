Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep416 – NRL Round 17 Preview – Plus Expert Tips

Presented by Palmerbet

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak give you a full rundown of the upcoming games in round 17 of the NRL season and give their expert NRL tips!

They then chat about Lachlan Cootes outragous suggestion that St Helens would be competitive in the NRL, theres some World Cup chat, and general footy talk!

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the "Tipping" link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

