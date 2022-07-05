Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep415 – NRL Round 16 Preview – Plus Expert Tips

Presented by Palmerbet

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak chat about Luke Brooks being mishandled by the Wests Tigers over the entire course of his career.

They then do a full rundown of the upcoming games in round 16 of the NRL season and give their expert NRL tips!

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the "Tipping" link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

