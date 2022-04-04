Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep391 – Damn It Feels Good To Be A Panther With Jack Martin

Presented by Palmerbet

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast Freaky has a chat with Jack Martin of the Big Cat Chat podcast.

They chat about what it has been like to be a Penrith Panthers fan over the last few years, the key moments that led to the Panthers Premiership success in 2021 and what Jack wants out of the Panthers new stadium.

They they talk about PVL looking to screw with the rules again, expansion and Jacks AMAZING suggestion for what a Perth NRL team should be called, kickoff times, the draw….there is so many areas of the game covered here!

Make sure you give Jack a follow on Twitter and get subscribed to his podcast!

2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

Youve found the best 2022 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2022 NRL Draw and 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy NRL Tickets you know where to go!



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related