Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – EP390 – Trent Barrett On Borrowed Time

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast Freaky has a chat with good friend and former guest Jayme!

They talk about the Parramatta Eels thumping the St George/Illawarra Dragons, the Canterbury Bulldogs being belted by the Melbourne Storm, then they talk about the video doing the rounds that alegedly shows Brisbane Broncos team mates Payne Hass and Albert Kelly having a push and shove!

There’s some chat about Will Smith and G.I. Jane, commentating on NSW Cup, where is Lachlan Lewis, Luke Kearys vitamin D intake, weird NRL player Tic Toks, hiding cum, shoplifting, Aiden Toleman and more!

This is two friends having a gas bag, so you’ll enjoy it!

Click here to listen to this episode!

