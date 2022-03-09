Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep381 – The 2022 NRL Season Preview

In this episode of Fergo and The Freak Andrew and Freaky take a big look at the season ahead, talking about how the 2022 NRL season will play out.

Which teams will improve? Which teams will be worse than last year? We predict the top 8 teams, the wooden spooners, the Dally M winner and how the general season will play out!

