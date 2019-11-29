Podcast: Fergo And Freak – Episode 113 – 1917 And One Little Lie

In this episode we look at the 1917 NSWRL season, the impact that one little lie had on not only one club, but on an entire competition, and how the impact of World War One effected Rugby League in Sydney.

This is another history episode we know you will love!

