Podcast: Breaking In The New Studio As We Talk About Rugby League!

We celebrate the opening of our brand new studios here at Fergo and The Freak with a great discussion about the NRL’s new pre-season format, the Wests Tigers going back to the old ways, a statistcal based analysis of the success and stability of clubs over the last decade, and much more.

We have good discussions about the Newcastle Knights, the Wests Tigers, the St George/Illawarra Dragons and the idea of a Respect Round put forward by PVL!

