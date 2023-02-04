Podcast: Breaking In The New Studio As We Talk About Rugby League!

Feb 04, 2023 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
We celebrate the opening of our brand new studios here at Fergo and The Freak with a great discussion about the NRL’s new pre-season format, the Wests Tigers going back to the old ways, a statistcal based analysis of the success and stability of clubs over the last decade, and much more.
We have good discussions about the Newcastle Knights, the Wests Tigers, the St George/Illawarra Dragons and the idea of a Respect Round put forward by PVL!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
