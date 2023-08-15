Payne Hass To Remain At The Brisbane Broncos Through To The End Of 2026

Payne Hass has chosen to remain at the Brisbane Broncos through to the end of the 2026 season according to Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler.

Hass had a clause in his contract which allowed him to look at other avenues to continue his career going forward. While the media was outraged by this, and tried to create a lot of negative noise around Hass, the extension of his time at the Broncos has been pretty straight forward and now allows all parties to concentrate on the upcoming finals series.

It is great to see Hass remain at the Broncos, it is the best place for him to be. He will be a key player for the club going forward and Broncos fans will be hoping he is a key part of their charge towards the Grand Final this year.

You knew the writing was on the wall to remain with the Broncos when the Rugby Union officials in Australia started to try and create some buzz for their dyings clubs by saying they’d love to talk to Hass. Has signed on with the Broncos less than 24 hours later.

