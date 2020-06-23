Panthers Match Against Rabbitohs Moved To Kogarah Oval Over Ground Concerns

This weekends match between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs has been moved to Kogarah Oval after the pitch at Campbelltown Stadium looked to be suffering from all the football it has endured over recent weeks.

It is a smart move by the NRL and was something that was bound to happen eventually. The pitch at Campbelltown Stadium has held up very well for all the games it has been hosting, but last weekend the heavy workload the pitch had been under was evident for all to see.

The move isn’t much of a big deal due to the fact that large numbers of supporters are still not allowed to attend matches, so thousands of people are not put out by the venue change.

If you’re wondering why they selected Kogarah Oval for the match, it will come down to the fact it is simply cheaper to play matches there than it is to play at many other venues.

