Official: Nick Cotric Signs A 3 Years Deal With The Canterbury Bulldogs

Jul 22, 2020
Some good news for the Bulldogs today as they officially announce the signing of Canberra Raiders centre Nick Cotric on a 3 year deal.
Cotric is really the first big name signing the club has made as it looks to rebuild after a very lean few years. There has been some conjecture about how much they will be paying him, but the fact is a team in the Bulldogs position is going to have to go the extra mile to sign any quality players as they look to climb off the bottom of the NRL ladder.
