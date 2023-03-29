NRL Podcast: The Prodigal Son Returns!

Mar 30, 2023 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
On todays podcast we talk about the rumours that the Wests Tigers have approached Mitchell Pearce to join the club, the future of Luke Brooks and the Wests Tigers recruitment overall, we have a chat about the Penrith Panthers hooker issues, Rugby Union cutting off their own nose, players not wanting to play for the St George/Illawarra Dragons, and Andrew hits us with some amazing statistics!
To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal
Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!
[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/26385636/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Mar 15, 2023 0
Mar 02, 2023 0
Feb 28, 2023 0
Mar 30, 2023 0
Mar 15, 2023 0
You must log in to post a comment.