 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

NRL Podcast: The Prodigal Son Returns!

Mar 30, 2023 Fergo and The Freak 0

On todays podcast we talk about the rumours that the Wests Tigers have approached Mitchell Pearce to join the club, the future of Luke Brooks and the Wests Tigers recruitment overall, we have a chat about the Penrith Panthers hooker issues, Rugby Union cutting off their own nose, players not wanting to play for the St George/Illawarra Dragons, and Andrew hits us with some amazing statistics!

To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project 

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak 

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal

Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the   2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to  Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/26385636/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

In The On Field Quality Of Super League Games Getting Better Or Worse?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+