NRL Podcast: The Prodigal Son Returns!

On todays podcast we talk about the rumours that the Wests Tigers have approached Mitchell Pearce to join the club, the future of Luke Brooks and the Wests Tigers recruitment overall, we have a chat about the Penrith Panthers hooker issues, Rugby Union cutting off their own nose, players not wanting to play for the St George/Illawarra Dragons, and Andrew hits us with some amazing statistics!

