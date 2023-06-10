 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

NRL Podcast: Lets Take State Of Origin To London!!!

Jun 10, 2023

In this episode of the podcast we talk about the Canberra Raiders celebrating 300 of the worst defenseive games ever, we chat about who we feel the favourites are for the NRL title, we pivot into some State Of Origin talk and find out we feel the same way about Brad Fittlers coaching, then we talk about the financial collapse of Rugby Union in England and how Rugby League should respond!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

