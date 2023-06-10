NRL Podcast: Lets Take State Of Origin To London!!!

In this episode of the podcast we talk about the Canberra Raiders celebrating 300 of the worst defenseive games ever, we chat about who we feel the favourites are for the NRL title, we pivot into some State Of Origin talk and find out we feel the same way about Brad Fittlers coaching, then we talk about the financial collapse of Rugby Union in England and how Rugby League should respond!

