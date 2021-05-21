NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – The Perfect Panthers Stadium and Israel Folau’s Bizarre Press Conference

May 21, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Nadine going the podcast to talk about the bizarre press conference in which Israel Folau was joined by Clive Palmer to launch his latest bid to return to Rugby League, this time in the Queensland Cup.
We then talk about the perfect Penrith Panthers stadium, what we would both like to see built and how awesome it would be.
We do a quick rundown of the Fergo and The Freak tipping comp on the NRL web site and pump up Nadines work on the podcasts Instagram account!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 19, 2021 0
May 18, 2021 0
May 14, 2021 0
May 16, 2021 0
May 15, 2021 0
May 13, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.