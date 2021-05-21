 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – The Perfect Panthers Stadium and Israel Folau’s Bizarre Press Conference

May 21, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode Nadine going the podcast to talk about the bizarre press conference in which Israel Folau was joined by Clive Palmer to launch his latest bid to return to Rugby League, this time in the Queensland Cup.

We then talk about the perfect Penrith Panthers stadium, what we would both like to see built and how awesome it would be.

We do a quick rundown of the Fergo and The Freak tipping comp on the NRL web site and pump up Nadines work on the podcasts Instagram account!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal


Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+