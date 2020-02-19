NRL Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 135 – Wests Tigers Ineptitude And The Deal The Sharks Should Make

In this episode we look at the Wests Tigers lack off hooker options, the move the Cronulla Sharks should make, the health risks of flag waving, more issues at the Broncos, talk about moving the corpse of the North Sydney Bears up to Brisbane to rot the joint out, Tonga expelled, a ref stood down and Ash Taylor wants to play some footy! Nice….

