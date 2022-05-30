NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep406 – Lets Look At The State Of Origin Teams

May 31, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak take a look at the NSW and Queensland State Of Origin teams for game one of the 2022 series.
We then look at a few player movements, read some emails, then look at the biggest losers in Australian Rugby League history.
2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.
Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com
Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.
When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5
