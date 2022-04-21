NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep396 – Rugby League In Adelaide With Guy Wilson

In this episode Freaky is joined by Guy Wilson, a Rugby League volunteer for the South Australian Rugby League to tell us about Rugby League in the city of churches.

We chat about junior Rugby League in Adelaide, playing big NRL events there, the funding of juniors, the sentimentality over the Adelaide Rams name and a little bit about the 2022 NRL season and even the St George/Illawarra Dragons.

Click here to listen to this episode!

