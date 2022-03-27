NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep388 – The North Sydney Bears Jersey That Now Curses Brookvale Oval

Presented by Palmerbet

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast Andrew and Freaky talk about the North Sydney Bear jersey that has been buried underneath the new stand at Brookvale Oval. They then go on to discuss expansion, where teams could ahdb should be based.

Then its on to having a little chat about how an Australian based Challenge Cup comnoetition would work, before rounding things up talking about the weekends NRL games.

2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.

Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.

When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

Click here to listen to this episode!

