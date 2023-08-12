Mitchell Moses Expected To Miss The Rest Of The Season With A Fractured Eye Socket

The Parramatta Eels extremely slim chances of making the 2023 NRL Finals series have been dealt a major blow with halfback Mitchell Moses suspected up picking up a fractured eye socket in the clubs loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Moses picked up the injury trying to make a cover tackle late in the first half.

The Eels have said the injury could keep him out for up to six weeks.

The Parramatta Eels season started off just ok, but slowly started to slide into very disappointing as the season went on.

A couple of injuries and some suspensions didn’t help, but for a team that made last years Grand Final, the 2023 season has been a disaster.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!