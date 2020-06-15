Joel Thompson Heading To St Helens In 2021

Jun 15, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
Manly Sea Eagles back rower Joel Thompson has received an early release from his contract with the Manly Sea Eagles as he looks to join Super League club St Helens from 2021.
Thompson will be a good replacement for outgoing St Helens forward Luke Thompson who was released with immediate effect by the club to join the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.
Thompsons size and mobility will be a handy addition to the St Helens side. He is a good honest performer who is also engaged in a lot of off field community activities.
I reckon he will end up being a really popular player at St Helens.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 27, 2020 0
Feb 15, 2020 0
Feb 15, 2020 0
Jun 15, 2020 0
Jun 14, 2020 0
Jun 14, 2020 0
Jun 07, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.