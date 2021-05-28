Jake Clifford Out, Tom Dearden In? Seems Like A Switch Is Imminent In North Queensland

The NRL official website is reporting that we could see Jake Clifford leaving the North Queensland Cowboys and being replaced by Tom Dearden as soon as this week.

Clifford is on his way to the Newcastle Knights next season but all signs pointed to the Cowboys win over the New Zealand Warriors being his last game for the club.

Some people don’t like these moves but I tend to think they are a good thing for the game and for players who are looking for an opportunity to shine in first grade.

Since signing with the North Queensland Cowboys a few weeks ago Tom Dearden has not played for the Brisbane Broncos. The Broncos, rightfully, have looked to see if they can develop other players who will be at the club past the end of this season.

Clifford meanwhile can head to the Knights and begin a career at the club ahead of time. The Knights are desperate to get some stability in the halves after losing Mitchell Pearce to a long term injury earlier in the season and with the retirement this week of Blake Green.

