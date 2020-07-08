How Many State Of Origin Games Did Brad Fittler Play For New South Wales?

So you want to know how many State Of Origin matches Brad Fittler played for NSW? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Between 1990 and 2004 Brad Fittler appeared for New South Wales 31 times, coming away with 17 wins and 14 losses.

He scored 8 tries and kicked 2 field goals for a total of 34 points.

The first two matched of Fittlers State Of Origin career saw him coming off the bench. He played in the centres, at lock and a five-eight over the course of his career, and is generally regarded as one of the greatest players in State Of Origin history.

Fittler was inducted into The Australian Rugby League Hall Of Fame in 2008.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

