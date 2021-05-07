How Many Rugby League Games Did Mal Meninga Play For The Australian Kangaroos?

Between 1982 and 1994 Mal Meninga played 47 games for Australia at International level, scoring 22 tries and kicking 99 goals. Meninga scored 282 points during his international career.

During his career Mal Meninga won 46 games while only losing 6 games for an incredible 87.23% success rate.

Mal Meninga became the first player to participate in 4 Kangaroo Tours of the United Kingdom. A record that is unlikely to be broken.

All statistics thanks to our friend at Rugby League Project.

