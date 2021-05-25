George Williams Claims Raiders “Kicked me out the door” on Twitter

May 25, 2021 League Freak Canberra Raiders 0
News that the Canberra Raiders had released halfback George Williams with immediate effect caused a lot of discussion on social media today.
Well, George Williams decided to have his say on Twitter.
Williams claims he asked for a release from the Raiders, but not an immediate one, and claimed the club had kicked him out the door.
FALSE. I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager? I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season… Not once did I ask for a immediate release but Instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door.
Plus I’ve not even signed the release 🤔 https://t.co/CeXBFkXWsA
— George Williams (@George7Williams) May 25, 2021
This looks like a very messy situation once again for the Canberra Raiders to deal with.
