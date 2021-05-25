 

George Williams Claims Raiders “Kicked me out the door” on Twitter

May 25, 2021 Canberra Raiders 0

News that the Canberra Raiders had released halfback George Williams with immediate effect caused a lot of discussion on social media today.

Well, George Williams decided to have his say on Twitter.

Williams claims he asked for a release from the Raiders, but not an immediate one, and claimed the club had kicked him out the door.

This looks like a very messy situation once again for the Canberra Raiders to deal with.

