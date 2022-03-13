Do You Believe In The Brisbane Broncos Now?

The Brisbane Broncos kicked off their 2022 NRL Premiership campaign with a very impressive win over last years Grand Finalists the South Sydney Rabbitohs. After a number of years where the club has struggled at the bottom of the ladder, there were signs in the win that the Broncos are well on their way back.

Coach Kevin Walters took over a team last year at rock bottom and in the space of just one year has turned them into a side that you can get some pretty good odds on to make the NRL Finals series along with some impressive betting sites bonuses if you choose the right website!

With a young, powerful forward pack to work with, the Broncos go forward is not an issue. Their defense has improve out of sight and when it comes down to it, the club really needs their backs to fire at this point.

Even without star recruit Adam Reynolds on board the Broncos looked like a much more cohesive side in attack. They asked a lot of questions of the South Sydney defense, and it makes you wonder how good they will be by seasons end once Reynolds returns from his Covid layoff and gets some good combinations going with his new teammates.

One player I hope we see a lot more of in 2022 is Kotoni Staggs. Injuries has cruel him over the last couple of seasons and denied the Broncos a real strike player out wide. If Staggs can stay on the field he could light up opposition teams and force his way back into contention for representative honours.

One player at the Broncos that needs to improve is Jamayne Isaako. While he has proven to be a handy player in attack at times, he can go a little bit missing. His reads in defense also left a lot to be desired last season. A fullback needs to have good positioning and be desperate to get to the ball before anyone else. That is hard to teach a player, that sort of drive has to come from within.

Herbie Farnworth is a player I think can go to another level. A good athlete, he looks for work in attack and is strong enough to be hard to get through in defense. Similarly Selwyn Cobbo is another being, strong athlete with huge wraps on him. There’s a feeling that once he finds his feet in first grade he will push Jamayne Isaako for the fullback spot. Time will tell with that one.

Corey Oates is super reliable, Tyson Gamble is a great competitor, and unlike in previous years, the Broncos have some veteran depth in the halves.

So there is a lot to look forward to for Broncos fans in 2022. This is a team that looks like it can do something this year. Sure they won’t be true title contenders, but they will be competitive. They will be a touch team for even the best sides in the competition to beat.

I think they are certainties to make the finals. I picked them to finish in 5th place in the Fergo and The Freak 2022 NRL Season Preview and after last nights impressive win over the Bunnies, I’m pretty happy with that call.

Related