Brisbane Broncos Grant Jamayne Isaako An Immediate Release, Signs For Gold Coast Titans

Mar 22, 2022 Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans 0

UPDATE: So this news was broken by Ben Dobbin of Triple M in Brisbane. It turns out he was wrong…

Of course no on in the corporate media ever says they are wrong…so this is “drama”…

So Jamayne Isaako was never going to the Parramatta Eels and was ALWAYS going to sign immediately for the Gold Coast Titans.

I’m sorry I got sucked into this like the rest of you.

Its an interesting move by the Titans. They have Campbell and Brimson on their books. Signing Isaako as a winger is a bit of a strange one but we may see him moved to centre. I guess we will find out!

