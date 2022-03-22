Brisbane Broncos Grant Jamayne Isaako An Immediate Release, Signs For Gold Coast Titans

UPDATE: So this news was broken by Ben Dobbin of Triple M in Brisbane. It turns out he was wrong…

Of course no on in the corporate media ever says they are wrong…so this is “drama”…

More Drama . Jamayne Isaako is not going to the parramatta eels he has done a deal @GCTitans to stay in qld . Both clubs chased and he has just informed them he wants to stay in qld — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) March 22, 2022

So Jamayne Isaako was never going to the Parramatta Eels and was ALWAYS going to sign immediately for the Gold Coast Titans.

I’m sorry I got sucked into this like the rest of you.

Its an interesting move by the Titans. They have Campbell and Brimson on their books. Signing Isaako as a winger is a bit of a strange one but we may see him moved to centre. I guess we will find out!

Isaako a Titan for 2022 🔥 https://t.co/4EuGSpsQYs — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) March 22, 2022

