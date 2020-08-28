Ankle Injury Knocks Eels Star Dylan Brown Out For Weeks

Young Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown has seen his season knocked for six after suffering an ankle injury in the clubs 38-0 thrashing at the hands of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Brown guts it out and finished the game well considering the injury he was carrying. His loss will be a big one for the Eels chances this season as he has a good combination with Mitchell Moses and really takes control when the game is on the line.

Things have gone a bit pear shaped for the Eels in recent weeks. Poor form of a number of their stars has really hurt the clubs Premiership hopes, with the club looking very beatable at the moment.

Hopefully Brown isn’t out for too long. He is one of my favourite players to watch in the NRL.

Related