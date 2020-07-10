 

Addin Fonua-Blake Fined $20,000 By The NRL Over Attack On Referee

Jul 10, 2020 Manly Sea Eagles 0

Manly Sea Eagles forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined by the NRL $20,000 for breaching the competitions anti-vilification code.

Fonua-Blake gave the referee a spray on the field and was sent off at the end of last weeks match between the Sea Eagles and the Newcastle Knights. He is then alleged to have more to say to the referees in the dressing sheds.

This is a good move by the NRL. The last thing we want to see is players giving it to referees like that because they don’t agree with decisions being made.

