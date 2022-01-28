2022 Needs To Be A Season Of Continued Improvement For The Brisbane Broncos

When Kevin Walters took over the coaching job at the Brisbane Broncos he had many critics that didn’t believe he was up to the task. A slow start to the 2021 season saw questions about his coaching ability and the media was relentless when it come to pushing for someone else to take over.

Like a brilliant run at a casino online Walters started to get the Broncos performing better and better with every passing week. Their defence was still very erratic by seasons end, but there were signs there that Walters had made a positive difference to the Broncos side, and thats all you can ask of a good coach.

With the arrival of Adam Reynolds for the 2022 season the Broncos get another level headed presence at the club. A halfback with experience, a great goal kicker, and one of the best general kickers in the game. His playmaking and guidance around the field should sturdy a young Broncos team that really lacked those qualities for the last number of years.

There is a lot to like about this Broncos team, they have a lot of quality young players who can now say they are seasoned first graders.

Payne Hass is already considered to be one of, if not the best front rower in the game. His size and mobility is otherworldly. Patrick Carrigan showed a lot of potential last season with some solid performances for the club up front, Thomas Flegler and Jake Turpin both had their moments, and to all of these players you add premiership winner Kurt Capewell from the Penrith Panthers….it looks to be a well rounded forward pack!

When it comes to strike players out wide you’d hope that Kotoni Staggs can shake his injury problems and have a good run of games thus year. Herbie Farnworth proved to be a very capable first grader who could cause problems for opposition teams, while David Mead gave a bit of veteran guidance to the team and always performed when called upon.

I would love to see Jamayne Isaako take his game to the next level. At times he shows promise but his defensive posoitioning does leave a lot to be desired at times as well.

I tend to think we will see the Brisbane Broncos snag one of the finals spots in 2022, with 7th or 8th place the most likely positions for them to finish in. They will suffer a little still with their consistency and defence because of their youth, but Kevin Walters has shown he can get the best out of these young players, so don’t be shocked when they pull off a few big wins over more fancied opponents this season.

How will they do in the finals? Well, I don’t expect them to be able to beat the really elite teams, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them make the second week of the finals series this year. I think that would be enough for Broncos supporters too.

