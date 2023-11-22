Wests Tigers Reportedly Offer Jarome Luai $4 Million To Switch Clubs

According to News Ltd the Wests Tigers have tabled a 4 year deal to Penrith Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai that would be worth at least $1.1 million per season to the three time premiership winner.

It is a massive offer that would make Luai one of the highest paid players in the game. It would also blow away the Penrith Panthers offer which is rumoured to be around $850,000 a year.

Luai haș one of the highest winning percentages of any player in the games history, highest than most of his team mates at the Panthers, and with three premierships under his belt I don’t think anyone would begrudge him taking the money on offer and leaving the Panthers.

While the Bulldogs are also said to be interested in signing Luai, they have spent huge money on a number of former Penrith Panthers players already, and would need to discard even more players they have under contract to free up salary cap space….not that they are too worried about doing that over and over again.

It will be very difficult for Luai to take the lower offer from the Penrith Panthers. He would be leaving a lot of money on the table.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!