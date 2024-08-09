The Hall Of Fame, Hillbilly Feuds And Fake Rugby League News

In this episode we talk about the NRL Hall Of Fame inductees, who made it, and who should have made it. We chat about the fake news stories being made up by the corprorate Rugby League media. We then talk about the big finals implications in the upcomings games, what is on the line for individual teams, and then touch on the Olympics all on your favourite Formula One podcast!
