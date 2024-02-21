Podcast: Never Let Us Buy An NRL Club…

In this episode we talk about the upcoming World Club Challenge, the former Wests Tigers CEO who felt like he had no power to do anything, the challenges faced by sports in a changing media landscape, what will be achieved by the upcoming NRL games in Las Vegas and much more!

We hope you enjoy it.

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!