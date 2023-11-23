NRL Podcast: We Announce The Best Rugby League Player In The World For 2023

In this very special episode of the Fergo and The Freak podcast we annonce the King Of Rugby League Awards, including the best Rugby League player of the entire 2023 season.

We have a discussion about the Wests Magpies….sorry, Wests Tigers, their inept history and their huge money offer for Jarome Luai.

We have a talk about Super Leagues Magic Weekend heading off to exotic industrial estates in Leeds. We also have a chat about the International Rugby League and their dumb awards.

