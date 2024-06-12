NRL Podcast: Galvin Drama Not Needed, Perth In First Place For Expansion And NRL Tips

In this episode we talk about the drama surrounding Lachlan Galvins future at the Wests Tigers, Perth into pole position for getting the next NRL team as the league expands, how the inclusions of more teams will effect the player pool, Clint Gutherson being a whinging idiot. We also answer a lister email!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
