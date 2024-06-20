NRL Podcast: 19 Things I Hate About You

In this episode we got through an article that some jounro wrote during the week about 19 things they didnt like about Rugby League. We have a good laugh about it. We also give our tips for the upcoming round, have a bit of a chat about the State Of Origin game that is coming up, and giuve last rites to English Rugby League.
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
League Freak NRL and Rugby League News
Rugby League Podcasting Network
Podcast Links
Site: FergoandTheFreak.com
Twitter: Fergo And The Freak on Twitter
Instagram: Fergo and The Freak on Instagram
Youtube: Fergo and The Freak on Youtube
Youve found the best 2024 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!