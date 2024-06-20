NRL Podcast: 19 Things I Hate About You

In this episode we got through an article that some jounro wrote during the week about 19 things they didnt like about Rugby League. We have a good laugh about it. We also give our tips for the upcoming round, have a bit of a chat about the State Of Origin game that is coming up, and giuve last rites to English Rugby League.

