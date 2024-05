The New South Wales Rugby League has announced the Blues team that will take the field in game one of the 2024 State Of Origin series.

Here is the side:

1. Dylan Edwards2. Brian To’o3. Stephen Crichton4. Joseph Sua’ali’i5. Zac Lomax6. Jarome Luai7. Nicho Hynes8. Payne Hass9. Reece Robson10. Jake Trbojevic11. Angus Crichton12. Liam Martin13. Cam McInnes14. Issah Yeo15. Haumole Olakau’atu16. Spencer Leniu17. Hudson Young18. Matthew Burton19. Luke Keary20. Mitch Barnett