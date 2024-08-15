Gambling Laws in Australia: Regulators and Laws in Different Territories

Australia already has one of the highest rates of gambling expenditure per person in the world. More than 80 per cent of the country’s adult population participates in some other form of gambling each year.

This industry contributes to the country’s economy (taxes and new jobs), but at the same time there is a risk of gambling addiction, which requires support from industry participants and government agencies at the federal, state and territorial levels.

In this article, we take a closer look at the regulatory framework that controls gambling in Australia.

Federal Regulation of Gambling

In short, there are no federal laws in Australia that prohibit betting on money, be it on sports, casinos, poker or buying a lottery ticket. This does not mean that online pokies Australia are banned – on the contrary, they are one of the largest industries in the country. The federal government is not directly involved in approving gambling operations, but it does have a number of powers, including setting standards for advertising, telecommunications and regulating horse racing in all states and territories. There are also rules for taxing gambling winnings.

If the federal government does not directly deal with online pokies aus, who does? And what is allowed and what is not? Expert Taylor Auten revealed that each territory and state has different rules regarding different types of gambling such as horse racing, sports betting and new gambling facilities. About 80 per cent of gambling in each territory, such as horse racing, sports betting and new gambling facilities, is regulated by the states. Only states are authorised to open new casinos, gambling halls or slot machines.

In addition, betting and information is only authorised in certain markets. Sports betting and wagering is regulated by individual state ministers, which is particularly important given the growing popularity of sports betting in the region.

Interactive Gambling Act 2001

The Interactive Gambling Act 2001 was enacted to regulate online gambling in Australia. It affects operators licensed in Australia who offer their services online to people in countries where online pokies aus prohibited. People from these countries can access these services over the internet, which may be contrary to the laws of their country.

Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA)

ACMA, or the Australian Communications and Media Authority, is the main body for regulating the telecommunications and media industry in Australia. It also has limited powers under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. ACMA regulates the use of radio broadcasting under the Broadcasting Act 1992. This includes the regulation of certain content, including gambling in Olympic and World Cup broadcasts.

ACMA is also responsible for certain duties under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, including ensuring compliance by foreign operators of Australian online pokies. ACMA’s practice includes issuing warning notices to aussie online pokies operators who contravene the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

In addition, ACMA supports the future expansion of its responsibilities in response to federal government requests, particularly in the context of the slow enforcement of the ban on interactive best online pokies Australia due to advertising and sponsorship in television programmes and print media, as noted in the Productivity Commission report.

Regulation at the State and Territory Level

Let’s take a brief look at the laws that work in a particular state.

New South Wales

In New South Wales, casinos are regulated under the Casino Control Act 1992 (CCA). This state is unique in that there are casinos within a few miles of each other, one in Sydney and two in the regional part of the state outside Sydney. The Star Casino in Sydney and its associated Sydney Lyric Hotel are the second largest in Australia and have a perpetual casino licence, issued in the original 1994. These licences are exclusive: only these two properties can operate a casino in New South Wales, and their establishments are the only ones in the state that can operate multiple gaming tables otherwise restricted for use by VIP players only. The CCA law must work in conjunction with the state’s liquor and Australia pokies laws, and these two casinos are major sources of revenue for the state’s Destination and State Grant programmes.

Victoria and Other States

As Helen Dear, an Australian gambling industry expert, told us, the Victorian Casino and Gaming Board (VCGL) is responsible for regulating and controlling casinos in Melbourne. All au pokies have restrictions such as age and licence issued by the VCGL. The committee emphasises a Code of Responsible Gambling Conduct and continually educates the public to minimise the risks of developing problems with pokies online and to help those who experience such problems.

The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation (VRGF) was established in July 2011 and replaced the previous organisation, the Victorian Casino and Gaming Corporation. The VRGF was reorganised in July 2017 and became a company under the Corporations Act 2001. The foundation is busy developing an approach to responsible aussie pokies and working with gaming providers.

Here’s what a summary table with all Australian states and current laws looks like:

Territory Gambling regulator Existing law New South Wales (NSW) Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) Gaming Control Act 1993 (Gaming Machines Act) Victoria Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) Gambling Regulation Act 2003 (Gambling Regulation Act) Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) Gambling Machine Act 1982 (Gaming Machine Act) South Australia Consumer and Business Services (CBS) Gaming Machines Act 1992 (Gaming Machines Act) Western Australia Department of Racing, Gaming and Liquor Gaming and Wagering Commission Act 1987 (Gaming and Wagering Commission Act) Tasmania Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission Gaming Control Act 1993 (Gaming Control Act) Northern Territory Northern Territory Racing Commission Gaming Control Act 1998 (Gaming Control Act). Australian Capital Territory (ACT) ACT Gambling and Racing Commission Gaming Control Act 2004 (Gaming Machine Act).

As we can see, the system of gambling regulation in Australia is like a complex interweaving of laws and bodies, which is not so easy to understand, but in the end the main purpose of these organisations is to protect the interests of players across the country.

