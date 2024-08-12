Blaize Talagi Joins The Penrith Panthers On A Three Year Deal

The Penrith Panthers have announced that they have signed Blaize Talagi from the Parramatta Eels on a 3 year deal.

Talagi is just 19 years old, and has been really impressive for the Parramatta Eels in his first season of first grade football. He filled in the for Eels at fullback when Clint Gutherson was injured earlier this season and you could see he was a very handy player already.

For the Panthers to be able to get a young player of Blaize Talagi’s caliber is pretty amazing. The Panthers have lost SO MANY players over the last few years from not only their first grade team, but all of their lower grade teams as well.

Even so, the amount of talent coming through the Panthers ranks have seen them bring so many talent junior players into first grade, and these players have kept the Panthers as a top team in the competition as these youngsters have complimented their star players nicely.

Blaize Talagi joining this group of young players, in this team, is a really bold move by not only him, but the Panthers as well. It also must be said that this is a real blow to the Parramatta Eels, who really should have looked at their long term future and made sure they didn’t lose a youngster with this type of talent.

I think we will see Blaize Talagi play in the centres next year for the Panthers, although some have suggested that he may be looked at as a five-eight by the club in the absence of Jarmome Luai. I tend to think Jack Cole has done more than enough to inherit the Panthers number 6 jersey next year, but either way, it’s a nice option for the Panthers to have going forward.

