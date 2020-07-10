Who Has Scored The Most Tries In A Super League Season?

Jul 10, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
So you want to know who has scored the most tries in a Rugby Super League season? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
In 2004 Danny McGuire of the Leeds Rhinos and Lesley Vainikolo of the Bradford Bulls bot scored 38 tries during the 2004 Super League season.
Both players would face off in the 2004 Super League Grand Final with the Leeds Rhinos prevailing 16-8 over the Bradford Bulls.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
