 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Who Has Scored The Most Points In A Super League Match?

Jul 10, 2020 European Super League News 0

So you want to know who has scored the most points in a Rugby Super League match? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 16th of July in 1999 Iestyn Harris scored 42 points against the Huddersfield Giants in a 86-6 victory by the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in front of 11,525 spectators.

Iestyn Harris scored 4 tries and kicked 13 goals in the record breaking performance.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

Who Has Scored The Most Tries For The Melbourne Storm In The NRL?

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Jack

Polls

Should NRL Clubs Get More Than One Captains Challenge?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+