Who Has Scored The Most Points In A Super League Match?

So you want to know who has scored the most points in a Rugby Super League match? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On the 16th of July in 1999 Iestyn Harris scored 42 points against the Huddersfield Giants in a 86-6 victory by the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in front of 11,525 spectators.
Iestyn Harris scored 4 tries and kicked 13 goals in the record breaking performance.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
