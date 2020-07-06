Who Has Played The Most Rugby Test Matches For New Zealand?

Jul 06, 2020 League Freak International Rugby League News 0
So you want to know who has played the most test matches for New Zealand? You’ve come to the right place!
Ruben Wiki played 55 test matches for the New Zealand Rugby League team between 1994 and 2008.
He played in 31 wins and 21 losses and 3 draws for the New Zealand Kiwis.
Ruben Wiki 15 tries during his test career for a total of 60 points.
All statistics via Rugby League Project
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 06, 2020 0
Jul 06, 2020 0
Jul 06, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.