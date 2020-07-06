 

Who Has Played The Most Rugby Test Matches For New Zealand?

Jul 06, 2020

So you want to know who has played the most test matches for New Zealand? You’ve come to the right place!

Ruben Wiki played 55 test matches for the New Zealand Rugby League team between 1994 and 2008.

He played in 31 wins and 21 losses and 3 draws for the New Zealand Kiwis.

Ruben Wiki 15 tries during his test career for a total of 60 points.

All statistics via Rugby League Project

