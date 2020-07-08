What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In The History Of The Castleford Tigers?

Want to know what the biggest winning margin ever for the Castleford Tigers is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On April the 17th in 1995 the Cantleford Tigers defeated local rivals Wakefield 86-0 at Wheldon Road in front of 4,443 spectators.

This match was a 1994/95 Championship fixture.

Richie Blackmore scored a hat-trick in the 17 tries to nil romp!

Graham Steadman added 6 goals with Tony Kemp adding 3 goals.

This is one of the great days in Catsleford Tigers history, and one Wakefield supporters should never be allowed to forget! 😉

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

