VIDEO: Highlights Of Tonga’s Historic Victory Over Australia In Rugby Leagues Oceania Cup

It was one of the most incredible moments in International Rugby League, Tonga winning their first ever test match over the Australian Kangaroos by a scoreline of 16-12.

In front of a sea of red and white flags waved by Tongan supporters at Eden Park in Auckland, the Tongan Rugby League team joined New Zealand, England, Great Britain and France as the only teams to achieve victory over the Kangaroos.

The win by Tonga is sure to see a change to the Rugby League world rankings. With Tonga having beaten New Zealand in recent years, and coming off back-to-back wins over Great Britain and Australia, there is little doubt that Tonga can at least be considered one of the top two teams in the world. A remarkable achievement for such a small nation.

Here are the video highlights of Tongas incredible victory. A true moment in international Rugby League history!

Tonga 16 Australian Kangaroos 12

Eden Park, Auckland

Tonga Tries:

Will Hopoate 20′

Michael Jennings 45′

Tevita Pangai Junior 53′

Australian Kangaroos Tries:

Jack Wighton 26′

Paul Vaughan 30′

Conversions

Tonga 2/3

Australian Kangaroos: 2/2

Tonga Conversions:

Kotoni Staggs 22′

Kotoni Staggs 55′

Australian Kangaroos Conversions:

Latrell Mitchell 28′

Latrell Mitchell 31′

Penalty Goals

Tonga 0/1

Australian Kangaroos: 0

Attendance: 25,257

