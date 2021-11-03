Tyrone May SACKED By The Penrith Panthers

Nov 03, 2021 League Freak Penrith Panthers 0
The Penrith Panthers have finally sacked Tyrone May, and of all things it came after a poorly times and ill conceived Instagram post.
The in the immediate aftermath of the Panthers 2021 NRL Grand Final victory ay posted a self serving load of rubbish on his instagram account. He brought more negative attention to the club, and it seems they finally had enough of him.
This is a sacking that should have happened a long time ago. There are no Penrith Panthers supporters that will be happy to see him go.
Even from a pure football perspective, May was a below average first grade player whose one talent was to stall the Penrith attack any time he touched the ball.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
