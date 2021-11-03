Tyrone May SACKED By The Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers have finally sacked Tyrone May, and of all things it came after a poorly times and ill conceived Instagram post.

The in the immediate aftermath of the Panthers 2021 NRL Grand Final victory ay posted a self serving load of rubbish on his instagram account. He brought more negative attention to the club, and it seems they finally had enough of him.

This is a sacking that should have happened a long time ago. There are no Penrith Panthers supporters that will be happy to see him go.

Even from a pure football perspective, May was a below average first grade player whose one talent was to stall the Penrith attack any time he touched the ball.

