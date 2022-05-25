The Best Online Casinos: How Sites Get To The Ranking?

Professional gamblers can easily find a reliable casino, but it’s much harder for beginners. Due to inexperience, they may fall victim to scammers and lose money. It’s possible to avoid financial losses if you keep in mind the elementary rules of choosing the casino. One of the tools that can ease the selection is an online casino rating. The lists are based on a many-sided study of every concrete website. They are accompanied by an overview that allows a new player to choose a casino, focusing on his personal goals.

What experts pay attention to when forming a rating

The main criterion for the reliability and honesty of the casino is its legality. This factor is determined by the availability of a valid license. Documents are issued by special gambling commissions, which in the future act as regulators. It means that the administration of the casino is responsible for users in case of violation of their rights or delays in payments without reason.

The catalog of games in a legal casino is a collection of exclusively certified titles. The suppliers of such slots are world-famous providers such as Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Microgaming, Igrosoft, NetEnt, Novomatic, Belatra, etc. On the site https://casinoandslots.org/ you can read about the best online casinos handpicked professionals. Games are regularly tested by employees of independent audit laboratories, which ensures the RNG is working. It means fair play and high return percentages.

In addition to the license and software suppliers, experts analyze casinos by the following factors:

The number of slots in the catalog. The more there are, the more interesting and comfortable the leisure is.

Ease of navigation at the official website.

Competence and speed of response from support managers.

Lists of available payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.

The availability of a Live section where a customer can play with live croupiers in real-time.

Demo versions of slot machines that allow a player to test titles for free and without registration.

Available currencies.

Bonuses policy: conditions for receiving, the procedure of activating, and wagering requirements.

Loyalty program: participation rules, reward sizes, cashback.

