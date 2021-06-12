The 1995 State Of Origin Fight At The Melbourne Cricket Ground

It all happened in game 2 of the 1995 State Of Origin series…

It was a series Queensland were supposed to have no chance of winning. Coached by Paul Vautin, and with the Queensland Rugby League electing not to select any players aligned with the Australian Super League competition, everyone expected the New South Wales Blues side run away with the series.

That didn’t happen…

The Queensland team won the first game at the Sydney Football Stadium 2-0 in the lowest scoring State Of Origin game ever played.

The series headed to Melbourne for game 2 both teams ran out onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a big crowd.

Not too far into the game….this happened….

It was an epic fight that the crowd had been waiting for, and that it loved! It is one of the biggest all in brawls we have seen in modern day Rugby League in Australia!

Queensland would go on to win the match 20-12, wrapping up an unlikely series victory.

They would then go one and complete a clean sweep of the 1995 State Of Origin series with a 24-16 win at Lang Park in Brisbane.

Related