The 1991 NRL Grand Final Winners: The Penrith Panthers

In 1991 the Penrith Panthers came into the season focused on going one step further.

Having made the 1990 NRL Grand Final against the Canberra Raiders, the Panthers celebrated the fact they had just got there. The Panthers had been a struggling football club until the mid 1980’s when an influx of local juniors saw the team start to rise slowly up the ladder and eventually become a true contender for the title.

The “chocolate solders” who would wilt under pressure where no more, but they were no match for the Canberra Raiders in 1990.

With a New Jersey, new team colours and a new, steely resolve, the Penrith Panthers looked a cut above the rest in 1991.They would go on to win the clubs first Premiership with a famous 19-12 victory over the Canberra Raiders.

Here is the lineup that won the 1991 NRL Grand Final.

The Penrith Panthers – 1991 Grand Final Team

1 Greg Barwick

2 Graham Mackay

3 Brad Fittler

4 Col Bentley

5 Paul Smith

6 Steve Carter

7 Greg Alexander (c)

8 Paul Clarke

9 Royce Simmons

10 Paul Dunn

11 Mark Geyer

12 Barry Walker

13 Col van der Voort

15 Brad Izzard

16 John Cartwright

Coach: Phil Gould

Penrith Panthers 19

Tries: Royce Simmons 2, Brad Izzard

Goals: Greg Alexander 3/3

Field Goal: Greg Alexander

Canberra Raiders 12

Tries: Matthew Wood 2

Goals: Mal Meninga 1/2, Matthew Wood 1/1

One interesting thing to note is that Greg Alexander was the captain of the team on the day. Many people mistakenly, but understandably, think that Royce Simmons was the clubs captain.

Another thing to note was that the Clive Churchill Medal in 1991 was awarded to Bradley Clyde of the Canberra Raiders.

Want to watch the 1991 NRL Grand Final? Lets do it!

